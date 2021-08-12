Chennai

Traffic diversion for I-Day rehearsal

The city traffic police has announced traffic diversions in view of the rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations, which will be held at Fort St. George on Thursday.

In this connection, the following modifications in the movement of traffic will be given effect on Thursday from 7 a.m. till the end of the rehearsal at 10 a.m.

The stretch on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge up to RBI Subway on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed.

Vehicles heading towards Parry’s Corner on Kamarajar Salai should take Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road.

Vehicles proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai from Rajaji Salai should take NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road.

Vehicles proceeding from Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road should take Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner, and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.


