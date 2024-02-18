ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion come into effect in Indira Nagar to facilitate CMRL work

February 18, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) said traffic divisions would be implemented on a trial basis from Sunday in view of the proposed CMRL construction work at Indira Nagar in Adyar.

Vehicles coming from the MG Road junction, via Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue, towards Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) are not allowed, and the same will be diverted to 2nd Avenue, 3rd Main Road, Indira Nagar 21st Cross Street and Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue to reach their destinations. Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra towards OMR will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Kasturba Nagar towards OMR will also ply as usual.

Vehicles coming from OMR via 2nd Avenue towards LB Road are not allowed and will be diverted via 2nd Avenue, 3rd Main Road, and Indira Nagar 1st Main Road to reach their destinations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles coming from Kalakshetra through Indira Nagar 3rd Avenue towards LB Road will be diverted via Indira Nagar 4th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, and Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue to reach their destinations. Vehicles coming from OMR and Kalakshetra towards Kasturibai Nagar junction will ply as usual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US