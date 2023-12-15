GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion at Thoraipakkam junction on OMR from Saturday

December 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Traffic police have come up with a traffic modification at Thoraipakkam Junction on OMR which will be implemented from Saturday on a trial basis.

Vehicles coming from Sholinganallur towards Tidel Park are diverted at Thoraipakkam junction to 200-feet radial road - new U-turn at Radial road toll plaza - left turn near BSR Mall - Perungudi toll plaza to reach Tidel Park.

Vehicles coming from Kamakshi Hospital junction towards Sholinganallur are diverted to take a left turn (at Rajiv Gandhi Salai) near BSR Mall and will take new U-turn at Perungudi toll plaza to reach Sholinganallur and other destinations.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Corporation Road towards Thoraipakkam junction are diverted to take a left turn at Rajiv Gandhi Salai and will take the new U-turn at Perungudi toll plaza to reach Thoraipakkam Junction and other destinations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.