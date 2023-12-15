Traffic diversion at Thoraipakkam junction on OMR from Saturday

December 15, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Traffic police have come up with a traffic modification at Thoraipakkam Junction on OMR which will be implemented from Saturday on a trial basis.

Vehicles coming from Sholinganallur towards Tidel Park are diverted at Thoraipakkam junction to 200-feet radial road - new U-turn at Radial road toll plaza - left turn near BSR Mall - Perungudi toll plaza to reach Tidel Park.

Vehicles coming from Kamakshi Hospital junction towards Sholinganallur are diverted to take a left turn (at Rajiv Gandhi Salai) near BSR Mall and will take new U-turn at Perungudi toll plaza to reach Sholinganallur and other destinations.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Corporation Road towards Thoraipakkam junction are diverted to take a left turn at Rajiv Gandhi Salai and will take the new U-turn at Perungudi toll plaza to reach Thoraipakkam Junction and other destinations.