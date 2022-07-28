Traffic diversion at Poonamallee bypass for Metro Rail work

With the Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work in full swing at Porur, the Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced restrictions in vehicular traffic from August 1 | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

July 28, 2022 19:23 IST

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has annnounced new restrictions for vehicular traffic beween Porur and Poonamalle bypass from August 1 in view of the Metro Rail work

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced diversion of vehicles from August 1 between Porur and Poonamallee bypass to facilitate work on the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s (CMRL) Phase 2 Corridor-4 on Poonamallee Trunk Road. Vehicles going towards Minjur from Poonamallee Bypass have to turn left and take the service road, take a left turn after 200 metres and reach the Outer Ring Road. Advertisement Advertisement Vehicles going towards Poonamalle from Vandalur should take a left turn at Poonamallee Bypass, take the Clover Leaf Bridge and proceed towards Poonamallee till Kolappancheri Toll Plaza, take a right U-turn and reach Poonamallee. Left turn is now prohibited between Clover Leaf Bridge and Kolappancheri Toll Plaza.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.