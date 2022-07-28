Traffic diversion at Poonamallee bypass for Metro Rail work

Traffic diversion at Poonamallee bypass for Metro Rail workCHENNAI July 28, 2022 19:23 IST
The Avadi Police Commissionerate has annnounced new restrictions for vehicular traffic beween Porur and Poonamalle bypass from August 1 in view of the Metro Rail work
The Avadi Police Commissionerate has announced diversion of vehicles from August 1 between Porur and Poonamallee bypass to facilitate work on the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s (CMRL) Phase 2 Corridor-4 on Poonamallee Trunk Road.
Vehicles going towards Minjur from Poonamallee Bypass have to turn left and take the service road, take a left turn after 200 metres and reach the Outer Ring Road.
Vehicles going towards Poonamalle from Vandalur should take a left turn at Poonamallee Bypass, take the Clover Leaf Bridge and proceed towards Poonamallee till Kolappancheri Toll Plaza, take a right U-turn and reach Poonamallee. Left turn is now prohibited between Clover Leaf Bridge and Kolappancheri Toll Plaza.
