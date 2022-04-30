Traffic diversion at Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam from May 2

This is to facilitate Chennai Metro Phase 2 Corridor 5 work in the area

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced a traffic diversion to facilitate the Phase 2 Corridor 5 work of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. in Puzhuthivakkam and Madipakkam areas .

In Mount, Medavakkam Main Road of the State Highway No. 48(A) will be closed for vehicles going towards Keelkattalai from Vanuvampet MRTS Railway Station junction from May 2 (Monday) morning.

MTC buses, heavy vehicles , commercial vehicles and cars will have to go to Velachery MRTS Road-Kaiveli junction, turn right to Old Medavakkam Road-Ram Nagar-Madipakkam Bazaar Main Road-Sabari Nagar-Ponniamman Kovil Street Junction to reach Medavakkam Main Road and in Axis Bank junction take left to reach Keelkattalai and other areas.

The spillover vehicles in between Vanuvampet Junction to Balambal Nagar Junction in Medavakkam Main Road will be diverted at Balambigai Nagar junction turn left towards Balambal Nagar to reach Puzhuthivakkam MRTS Road junction and take right turn there to go straight to Kaiveli junction, Old Medavakkam Road, RamNagar, Madipakkam Bazaar Main Road, Sabari Nagar, Ponniamman Kovil Street junction to reach Medavakkam Main Road and reach Keelkattalai and other areas.

There is no diversion (or) change in Medavakkam Main Road (incoming direction) towards Adamabakkam and Alandur.