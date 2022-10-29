Traffic diversion at Chennai’s Nandanam junction for Thevar Jayanthi 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced that a traffic diversion will be put in place from 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Nandanam junction, as a large number of volunteers and leaders and members of various political parties are expected to pay homage at the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, whose birth anniversary falls on October 30.

Incoming vehicles from Saidapet intending to go to Chamiers Road towards TurnBulls Point will be diverted at the Junction of Anna Salai - Link road via Link Road, Model Hutment road, V.N Road, South Boag Road, North Boag Road, Thiyagaraya Road, Eldams Road, SIET and K.B Dasan Road.

Outgoing vehicles coming from Teynampet intending to go to Saidapet will be diverted at the junction of Cenotaph Road towards GKM Bridge to take a route via Kotturpuram Bridge, Gandhi Mandapam Point and SVP Road.

The GKM flyover will be made a one-way for traffic, with an entry from Anna Salai and the Cenotaph Road junction and no entry from Kotturpuram Bridge towards Anna Salai. Outgoing vehicles coming from Chamiers road and intending to go to Saidapet will be diverted at the junction of Cenotaph Road and GKM Bridge towards Gandhi Mandapam point and SVP Road.