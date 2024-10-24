Traffic diversion at Adyar Junction

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions to be implemented on a trial basis for two days — Saturday and Sunday — in view of CMRL work at Adyar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road towards Greenways Road, Marina Beach and Mylapore will be diverted at Adyar Bus Depot Junction towards Gandhi Nagar 2nd Cross Street, Ramachandra Adhithanar Road, Durga Bhai Deshmukh Road (left turn), Thiru Vi Ka Bridge to reach their destination.

The Adyar Bridge will be functioning as a two way for traffic.

No changes in route for vehicles coming from Thiru Vi Ka Bridge towards Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur. Similarly, no changes for vehicles coming from S.V. Patel Road towards Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur via LB Road and from LB Road and Besant Road towards Greenways Road.