Traffic diversion around RK Mutt Road fails, new arrangement on the drawing board

A traffic diversion around RK Mutt Road that displayed the nervous excitement of organising a carnival also had a course and an ending that usually characteristic of a carnival. Contrary to expectations, the traffic diversion was short-lived, and when it left, it left behind the sense of a carnival ending, with the tents pulled down overnight. The traffic diversion had been effected in view of the Metro Rail work to be carried out on the narrow, cut-to-the-bone stretch of RK Road that lines the Corporation playground in RA Puram.

The arrangement by the E4 Abhiramapuram Police was elaborate. Banners with neat explainers were strategically displayed. Metro Rail workers would be parked at just the right places, waving flags to direct motorists into the new route. The effort was attractively capped off with announcements from audio systems.

And then, the plug was abruptly pulled on the exercise. Through the whole of the week that went by, there was no diversion. Traffic was flowing in all the creased lines of the old route.

According to traffic police sources close to the development, the traffic diversion failed due to the steep challenges two streets bequeathed to it. The diversion from Durgabai Deshmukh Salai was routed through Greenways Road, where it could manage just a skip, hop and a jump before entering trouble zone number one, Kamaraj Salai in RA Puram. A traffic police source notes Kamaraj Salai being a market area, one marked by a warren of small shops for much of its unruly course, the gush of traffic caused by the diversion left it stunned. A section of Kamaraj Salai had been made one-way for the purpose.

Besides, Srinivasa Avenue being hundred percent residential in its DNA, and being a school area — Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam with its huge campus cannot be missed — the unprecedented flow of traffic through it left it overwhelmed.

The E4 Abhiramapuram Traffic Police is reportedly giving the final touch to a new traffic diversion that is still on the drawing board. It is expected to hit the road in a week’s time.