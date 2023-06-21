ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion announced near Liberty Junction in Kodambakkam

June 21, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Traffic police in view of the elevated metro corridor work being taken up on Arcot Road has announced traffic diversions from Liberty Junction to Vadapalani Junction. 

In a press release, the police said vehicles from Nungambakkam and intending to go towards Vadapalani through the Liberty Junction vehicles would be diverted via Viswanathapuram Main Road, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction. The diversion measure is being adopted as vehicles coming from T. Nagar and proceeding to K.K. Nagar and Valasaravakkam also converge at Ashok Nagar police station junction resulting in the junction getting choked with traffic. The traffic diversion will be implemented on a trial basis from June 24 to July 1. 

Similarly vehicles coming from T. Nagar headed towards K.K. Nagar and Valasaravakkam will be allowed through Duraisamy subway, Brindavan Street, Thambiah Road, Veerasamy Street, Raji Street, 5th Avenue, Balakrishna Street Extension and PTC signal junction to reach the 100 feet road. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US