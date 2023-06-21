Traffic diversion announced near Liberty Junction in Kodambakkam

June 21, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The City Traffic police in view of the elevated metro corridor work being taken up on Arcot Road has announced traffic diversions from Liberty Junction to Vadapalani Junction.

In a press release, the police said vehicles from Nungambakkam and intending to go towards Vadapalani through the Liberty Junction vehicles would be diverted via Viswanathapuram Main Road, Rangarajapuram Main Road, Ashok Nagar Police Station Junction. The diversion measure is being adopted as vehicles coming from T. Nagar and proceeding to K.K. Nagar and Valasaravakkam also converge at Ashok Nagar police station junction resulting in the junction getting choked with traffic. The traffic diversion will be implemented on a trial basis from June 24 to July 1.

Similarly vehicles coming from T. Nagar headed towards K.K. Nagar and Valasaravakkam will be allowed through Duraisamy subway, Brindavan Street, Thambiah Road, Veerasamy Street, Raji Street, 5th Avenue, Balakrishna Street Extension and PTC signal junction to reach the 100 feet road.

