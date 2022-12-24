  1. EPaper
Traffic diversion announced around Thiyagaraya Gramani Road, Habibullah Road

The traffic changes have been made on a trial basis for one week from Sunday to December 31

December 24, 2022 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The intersection of Santhome High Road and MRC nagar junction where there is no signal and it is free for all. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions for a week in and around Thiyagaraya Gramani Road and Habibullah Road in view of the CMRL works at Mambalam High Road in between Thiyagaraya Road and Habibullah Road.

The traffic changes have been made on a trial basis for one week from Sunday to December 31.

Traffic will be closed on Mambalam High Road Habibullah road towards Thiyagaraya Gramani Street, Mambalam high road Junction.

The L.M.Vs from Mambalam High Road intending to go to Kodambakkam Bridge side are restricted at the Junction of Thiyagaraya Gramani road and can ply through Thiyagaraya Gramani road, North Usman Road, and Habibullah Road.

The L.M.Vs from Kodambakkam Bridge side along Mambalam High Road intending to go to T. Nagar side are restricted at the Junction of Habibullah Road and Mambalam High Road Junction can ply through Habibullah Road and North Usman Road.

