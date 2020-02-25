Traffic disrupted as sewer pipeline bursts

CHENNAI

Leakage a recurrent problem on K.K. Nagar stretch: officials

Residents of K.K. Nagar had a tough time negotiating the Anna Main Road on Monday, as traffic was diverted for major repair work on the sewer network under the arterial road.

On Sunday, the sewer pipeline below the road collapsed, leading to sewage overflow on to the road.

According to Metrowater officials, the main sewer line, carrying sewage from areas such as Saidapet and Ekkatuthangal, was damaged due to unknown reasons.

The pumping of sewage from Saidapet to the Nesapakkam pumping station was stopped on Sunday.

Only one-way traffic was allowed, as a portion of the road was cordoned off to carry out repairs.

“We will know the cause of the leak after the earth work is completed. The leakage has been a recurrent problem on the stretch,” said a Metrowater official. Leakage was reported at other spots along the same stretch in past years.

Officials said that the pipeline was located at a depth of 8 m and sewage on the road was being pumped out. A large pit was dug up to locate the problem that led to the caving in of a portion of the road, officials said.

Once the extent of damage and the type of repairs are ascertained, measures for a permanent solution to the frequent collapse of the network on the stretch would be taken up, including enlargement of the pipeline’s capacity, said Metrowater officials.

“Work is being taken up round-the-clock for speedy rectification and to reduce inconvenience to residents,” a senior official said.