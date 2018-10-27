Traffic curbs for heavy vehicles during Deepavali

more-in

The Chennai City Traffic Police have announced restrictions to control traffic congestion during Deepavali. As per the traffic restrictions, all heavy vehicles are banned from entering the city between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m. for four days from November 3.

Heavy vehicles coming from Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram would be diverted via the Outer Ring Road at the Vandalur flyover to CTH Road, Padi flyover, GNT Road and Madhavaram roundabout. Similarly vehicles coming from Tiruvallur and Sriperumbudur would be diverted through Nazarathpet and Outer Ring Road to their destination.

Vehicles bound for Koyambedu on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai would be routed via Padi flyover and CTH Road and vehicles on Poonamallee High Road would have to take Naduvankarai junction, Nelson Manickam Road, Anna Nagar interior roads, Ambattur Estate Road and Manthoppu to reach their destination.

The police have also made arrangements for private buses proceeding from Koyambedu market. According to the plan, omni buses operated from the private bus stand on ‘E’ Road will take the ‘B’ Road to reach Poonamallee High Road and then take the Outer Ring Road. Omni buses have been banned from proceeding on Maduravoyal Bypass and 100-ft Road towards Vadapalani. Government buses would be operated from six bus terminals.