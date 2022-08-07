Traffic curbs for closing ceremony of Chess Olympiad

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions for the valedictory function of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad which will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

Vehicles from Pulianthope and Perambur and proceeding towards Periamet via Choolai High Road and from Hunters Road via E.V.K. Sampath Salai will be diverted at Jermiah Road junction towards Doveton.

All commercial vehicles proceeding towards Chennai Central would be barred beyond Gengu Reddy Road and Gandh Irwin Road junction and heavy vehicles coming from Parry’s Corner would be diverted at Parry’s Corner-Kuralagam junction, according to a press release.