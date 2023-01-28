Traffic crawls at RK Mutt Road-Durgabhai Deshmukh Road junction during rush hour

January 28, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

A false start, one that led glutinously-thick traffic through a commercial area, a residential area and a school zone — the exercise however had the longevity of a firefly. It was followed by something best described as a Waiting-For-Godot scenario — a new traffic arrangement was expected, many possibilities were up in the air, but none settled down on the road as a workable idea. The waiting continued, and was by more waiting, and some more waiting.

And then, there was a set of curiously drawn geometric lines on the road, offered tantalisingly.

Those frequenting the RK Mutt Road-Durgabhai Deshmukh Road junction might probably have riddled out this three-piece jigsaw puzzle, a faint recognition settling into their mind.

Metro Rail work was expected to grab the one-way section of RK Mutt Road, around this section, as firmly as a lion would its prey’s jugular. It did, and traffic was diverted through the commercial Kamaraj Salai and the residential Srinivasa Avenue (in RA Puram), with Metro Rail and the E4 Abhiramapuram police pouring their heart and soul into the exercise. Unfortunately, the exercise had to be called off.

Following that, there was speculation around the new routes that a fresh diversion (around this junction) would head into. Prematurely placed, a board indicating the diversion has to be masked with a greenhouse-fabric cloth.

There was no diversion.

But geometric lines came up on this section of RK Mutt Road, and a kindergartener would have likely figured out what they were for. The Metro Rail work would eat further into this section of RK Mutt Road. Finally, when the gorging happened, the expected results and reactions followed. And of course, suggestions too.

Someone frequenting this section, WhatsApped his response and suggestion to The Hindu Downtown.

“Suddenly Metro Rail has taken up more space on the already narrow road [the one-way section of RK Mutt Road]. Just after Sathya studio, traffic from Thiru-Vi-Ka bridge and Greenways Road converge here and the traffic jam now stretches all the way to the bridge. And then, RK Mutt Road traffic also joins towards the Music College arch. May be, the traffic police should open the right turn after the bridge to Greenways road, towards Ayyappan Kovil, and regulate traffic coming up to Music College from RK Mutt Road.”

The afore-mentioned scenario does play out during rush hour.

Are there any tweaks that can be effected? Write in to downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in

ADVERTISEMENT