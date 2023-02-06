Traffic congestion to ease after construction of pillars, says Chennai Metro MD

February 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Traffic congestion in some of the locations, where Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase 2 construction work is on, may reduce within a year.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), on the stretch between Poonamallee and Porur, the construction of pillars for the elevated viaduct would be completed in a year.

M.A. Siddique, managing director of CMRL, said: “Once the pillars are built, we will gradually start removing the barricades and the traffic congestion will come down. Also, more importantly, in areas like Arcot Road and Kaliamman Koil Street, we are planning to widen the road. So, after the work is over, there will be additional road space and the traffic congestion will be reduced to a great extent.”

He said as the tunneling work had been in progress for the Phase 2 project, they were taking steps to safeguard the buildings nearby. But if any structure develops cracks, then CMRL will rectify them and repair the buildings, he said.

Last mile connectivity

After flagging off the last mile connectivity feeder service from Alandur Metro Rail station to DLF Cybercity, Manapakkam, he said this facility was important for commuters. “We are planning to approach other major companies and some colleges too to provide such connectivity options [from stations to the office or educational institution],” he said.

A 12-seat tempo traveller would be operated between these two locations and passengers had to pay ₹40 for this service which would be available on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Soon, as part of the Phase 2 project, a station would be built close to the DLF Cybercity to help employees take the trains directly to reach their place of work, he added.