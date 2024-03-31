GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic congestion plagues areas along Anna Nagar Second Avenue

March 31, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
From calm to chaos: The stretch from Anna Nagar Roundabout to Thirumangalam used to have many trees and a large number of residential buildings 20 years ago. Now, it has around 2,000 commercial establishments. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Residents of Anna Nagar Second Avenue and its by-lanes have started complaining about civic issues after the fire accident in one of the commercial buildings in the area early this month. Traffic congestion on Anna Nagar Second Avenue has been the most important problem flagged by residents as it affects most of the residential areas along the stretch.

Residents demand that the civic agencies regulate parking, improve parking lots in commercial buildings, construct multi-level parking lots at the Metro Rail stations, prevent commercial establishments from letting sewage into storm water drains, and reduce traffic congestion.

Resident Divya Prabhakaran says unauthorised parking of vehicles on the by-lanes has been increasing in the absence of designated parking lots for commercial establishments such as hotels. “It would be nice if the outlets had their designated parking lots,” she says.

Haphazard parking

D. Karthi, another resident, said the stretch near Kora Food Street has been congested because of haphazard parking. “The shops in the area remain open till late at night. We get food even after midnight. So, there is traffic congestion in the area. The road is the most happening place in the city. Many commercial establishments have opened along the stretch. Despite the rising number of civic issues, Anna Nagar Second Avenue is one of the most beautiful roads in the city,” he says. The stretch from Anna Nagar Roundabout to Thirumangalam used to have many trees and a large number of residential buildings 20 years ago. Now, it has around 2,000 commercial establishments, including jewellery showrooms, retail outlets, and hotels. Most of the residential buildings have been demolished for commercial development. The remaining residential apartments are subjected to pressure from builders to redevelop the land, says councillor T.V. Shemmozhi.

A challenge

As the land acquired for Metro Rail was small along the Second Avenue, parking of cars near the Metro Rail stations remains a challenge. “Metro Rail should build multi-level car parking lots in the area,” says Mr. Shemmozhi. Even after the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre, run by the State government, was shifted from the stretch, private IAS exam coaching centres have thrived in the area, making it the hub of civil services exam preparation. The Chennai Corporation has started creating infrastructure in parks for such candidates.

