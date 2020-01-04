Traffic congestion near Gemini flyover

Two-way traffic arrangement may have eased traffic flow on Anna Salai to a great extent, except for a small stretch. The area between Gemini flyover and Anand theatre bus stop is where much of the chaos is witnessed during rush hour. This section of Anna Salai is relatively narrow, and it will stay that way.

Highways officials said that the two newly-reconstructed pedestrian subways, which are yet to open, between Thousand Lights and Anand theatre will make things easier for pedestrians and also address the problem faced by motorists to some extent — however, this is possible only if pedestrians use the subways and don’t cross the stretch abruptly.

At present, people do not have specified pedestrian crossings near the ramp of Gemini flyover and in front of the Thousand Lights mosque.

They cross as and when the traffic slows down. During rush hour, a traffic police personnel is seen in front of the Thousand Lights mosque to help pedestrians cross the stretch safely.

“Due to the presence of key institutions, widening of this section of the road is tricky as security of these institutions is crucial,” says a State Highways official.

Motorists especially those using light vehicles can take a ‘U’ turn at Anand theatre bus stop as against the old traffic system where vehicles can take right turn opposite Thousand Lights mosque to reach Peter’s Road in Royapettah.

The new traffic arrangement has been in place for the last few years to facilitate metro rail work and to ease traffic at Gemini flyover and the U.S. Consulate. As a result, motorists, especially motorcyclists wait at the Anand theatre traffic point to take a ‘U’ turn with other motorists that proceed straight, having to negotiate through the narrow carriageway that is available to them. Currently, a lone traffic police personnel is deployed to regulate motorists in taking the ‘U’ turn there.

Pedestrians have to cross the stretch at their own risk.