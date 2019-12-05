Traffic congestion in areas surrounding Jaya memorial

CHENNAI

Stretches of Beach Road, Wallajah Road, Pycrofts Road, Anna Salai and nearby areas witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Thursday owing to diversions to facilitate cadre of AIADMK and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam to pay homage to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary.

All traffic on Beach Road in the direction of Jayalalithaa’s memorial was diverted towards Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai. Vehicles coming from Dr. Besant Road and entering Beach Road were again diverted via Pycrofts Road. With traffic blocked on at least two main roads connecting Pycrots Road to Wallajah Road, the traffic on Pycrofts Road came almost to a standstill around 11 a.m. in the morning.

Though additional traffic police personnel were deployed in key junctions, it helped little in easing the congestion. People trying to access the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children through Bells Road and Victoria Hostel Road had a tough time as they were stopped by the police and were allowed only after explanation.

“The police know the volume of traffic. They could have planned it better in at least clearing in advance the parking along roadside on Pycrofts Road so that the vehicles could move relatively easy. I am stuck on this road for the last 30 minutes,” said an auto driver, who did not want to reveal his name.

Those going to Presidency College, University of Madras and to government offices on Beach Road faced difficulties. Many were seen getting down from buses and auto rickshaws at Kannagi Statue and Gandhi Statue junctions and walking.

With vehicles not allowed to turn right from Anna Salai towards Marina on Wallajah Road, stretches of Mount Road also witnessed heavy congestion.