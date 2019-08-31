Traffic chaos at LIC Colony

Following the opening of a Tasmac outlet three months ago, residents of LIC Colony are consumed by a wistful longing for the quietude that would mark the neighbourhood, which is located on Nerkundram Pathai in Vadapalani.

The outlet has come up near the intersection of Nerkundram Pathai and Jawaharlal Nehru Main Road. Now, due to heavy traffic movement, especially during the evening hours, the intersection is often chaotic.

Visitors to the outlet park their vehicles on the road hindering the easy movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Waste generation

“Besides creating traffic chaos, the outlet also generates a lot of waste. Earlier, the bin used to get filled only once in three days. Not any more. After the opening of the Tasmac outlet, the bin gets filled within hours of conservancy workers clearing it,” says K. Vasu, a resident of Vadapalani.

Residents say tipplers can be seen lying on the footpath and road, especially during weekends.

Police patrolling is not being carried out on a regular basis, say residents.

“Steps will be taken soon to prevent public nuisance on the stretch,” say police sources.