Traffic changes on service road at Marina beach because of Metro Rail work

July 05, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced restrictions for vehicular traffic on the service road along the Marina Beach from Thursday in view of the work executed by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. near Light House.

Vehicles coming from Loop Road and going towards War Memorial will not be allowed on Marina Beach Service Road from Light House.

They will be diverted to Kamarajar Salai. Similarly, vehicles going from War Memorial towards Light House will not be allowed on the Marina Beach Service Road and will be diverted to Kamarajar Salai.

