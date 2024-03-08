ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic changes on Santhome High Road to come into effect from March 9

March 08, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Loop Road and a portion of Santhome High Road will operate as one-way for the next three months.

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic changes on the Santhome High Road-Karneeswarar Koil Street junction in view of the proposed Light House Station construction work to be carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The traffic changes will be implemented from Saturday, March 9.

As per the new arrangements, all vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue on Kamarajar Salai and heading to Santhome High Road will be diverted at Light House junction towards Loop Road of the Pattinambakkam bus terminus and South Canal Bank Road junction to reach their destination.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Karneeswarar Koil Street-Santhome High Road junction will have to take compulsory left turn and proceed towards Light House. No vehicles will be allowed to enter the Papanasam Sivan Salai junction from Karneeswarar Koil Street. Loop Road and a portion of Santhome High Road will operate as one-way for the next three months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US