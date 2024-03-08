GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic changes on Santhome High Road to come into effect from March 9

Loop Road and a portion of Santhome High Road will operate as one-way for the next three months.

March 08, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic changes on the Santhome High Road-Karneeswarar Koil Street junction in view of the proposed Light House Station construction work to be carried out by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). The traffic changes will be implemented from Saturday, March 9.

As per the new arrangements, all vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue on Kamarajar Salai and heading to Santhome High Road will be diverted at Light House junction towards Loop Road of the Pattinambakkam bus terminus and South Canal Bank Road junction to reach their destination.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Karneeswarar Koil Street-Santhome High Road junction will have to take compulsory left turn and proceed towards Light House. No vehicles will be allowed to enter the Papanasam Sivan Salai junction from Karneeswarar Koil Street. Loop Road and a portion of Santhome High Road will operate as one-way for the next three months.

