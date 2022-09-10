Traffic changes from Sunday to decongest Green Circle in Vellore

The traffic at the intersection has increased after the new bus terminus started operating long-distance buses

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 10, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative comes after the traffic at Green Circle increased with the new bus terminus starting operations. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration and the police in Vellore are gearing up to execute new traffic changes on the Bengaluru Highway (NH-48). All vehicles coming to Vellore from Chennai have to take the service lane along the highway after the Green Circle rather than the right turn at the roundabout below the highway. The changes come into effect on Sunday (September 11).

The initiative comes after the traffic at the Green Circle has increased in the past few days, with the new bus terminus, off the highway, having started operating buses to Chittoor, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore, “More police personnel will be deployed to ensure enforcement of the changes. Practical difficulties will be known on Monday when schools and government offices are opened,” said Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore.

The Green Circle is a major intersection for vehicles bound for Chennai, Tirupattur, Chittoor through Katpadi and for Vellore city. Traffic snarls are common scene during peak hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new arrangement, vehicles coming from Chennai have to proceed to National Circle where they have to take a right turn to reach the service lane of the highway. Motorists have to make a U turn below the road overbridge (ROB) on the service lane to reach the new bus terminus and Katpadi.

Likewise, vehicles going from Katpadi to the new terminus have to proceed to National Circle where they have to take a right turn to reach the service lane of the highway.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

More importantly, all buses will not be allowed to pick and drop commuters at Green Circle as it is the practice now. This is to avoid congestion on the route. Parking is banned around the area.

Another measure planned is to reduce the Green Circle’s size as it will help to widen the road space around it up to 12 metres. This needs consultations with stakeholders, including the National Highways Authority of India and the police, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app