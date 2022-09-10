Traffic changes from Sunday to decongest Green Circle in Vellore

The traffic at the intersection has increased after the new bus terminus started operating long-distance buses

The initiative comes after the traffic at Green Circle increased with the new bus terminus starting operations. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The traffic at the intersection has increased after the new bus terminus started operating long-distance buses

The district administration and the police in Vellore are gearing up to execute new traffic changes on the Bengaluru Highway (NH-48). All vehicles coming to Vellore from Chennai have to take the service lane along the highway after the Green Circle rather than the right turn at the roundabout below the highway. The changes come into effect on Sunday (September 11).

The initiative comes after the traffic at the Green Circle has increased in the past few days, with the new bus terminus, off the highway, having started operating buses to Chittoor, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore, “More police personnel will be deployed to ensure enforcement of the changes. Practical difficulties will be known on Monday when schools and government offices are opened,” said Rajesh Kannan, SP, Vellore.

The Green Circle is a major intersection for vehicles bound for Chennai, Tirupattur, Chittoor through Katpadi and for Vellore city. Traffic snarls are common scene during peak hours.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles coming from Chennai have to proceed to National Circle where they have to take a right turn to reach the service lane of the highway. Motorists have to make a U turn below the road overbridge (ROB) on the service lane to reach the new bus terminus and Katpadi.

Likewise, vehicles going from Katpadi to the new terminus have to proceed to National Circle where they have to take a right turn to reach the service lane of the highway.

More importantly, all buses will not be allowed to pick and drop commuters at Green Circle as it is the practice now. This is to avoid congestion on the route. Parking is banned around the area.

Another measure planned is to reduce the Green Circle’s size as it will help to widen the road space around it up to 12 metres. This needs consultations with stakeholders, including the National Highways Authority of India and the police, officials said.