Traffic changes announced for Police Commemoration day in Chennai

Published - October 20, 2024 11:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The City Traffic police has announced traffic changes in view of the Police Commemoration Day at the Martyrs Column of the Police Chief Office campus on Monday. The traffic diversion would be in place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

As per the announcements, all vehicles proceeding from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction to Karaneeswarar street, Pagoda street, Ambedhkar Bridge, Dr. Natesan Road to reach the destination, with vehicles on the opposite direction not allowed. 

No vehicles will be allowed beyond Gandhi Statue until the programme is over with vehicles proceeding on R.K. Salai diverted towards Light house MRTS road, Lloyds Road and Kamarajar Salai to reach their destinations.  Minor changes in the routes of the Metropolitan Transport corporation buses including 21G and 27D have been made.

No commercial vehicles would be allowed on Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to Light House. 

