Traffic at Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli suffers due to damaged sewage manhole lid

December 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

For a good part of its course, the carriageway on Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli can put a sandpaper to face-covering shame. Chipped off mildly but over a substantial surface area, the road feels coarse under the tyres. Residents of the neighbourhood would not complain if Greater Chennai Corporation relaid the road and made it smooth, but that is hardly their top priority now. The greater irritant is a sunken sewage manhole lid that has made a narrow section of the road narrower still. So, at this juncture, CMWSSB should be topping residents’ call list.

A cone has been placed over the sewage manhole to warm motorists. However, as a result of a block in the network, this manhole is spewing out sewage, and the stench rushes through the air whenever there is a breeze. The overflowing sewage enters the stormwater drain through an inlet nearby. The situation has been continuing for a week and at the time of this article going to press, it had not been remedied.

Habitues of the road observe the sewage manhole has been a source of annoyance in the past too, with the manhole lid giving way. As this section is marked by a rash of apartments (Shree Apartments, Moogambika Apartments, Aiswarya and Sowbaghya Apartments, to name a few) and two big institutions (Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam and Raja Muthiah Higher Secondary School), a bottleneck is the last thing residents want here. But that is what they got there now. During busy hours, traffic gets sluggish around this point.