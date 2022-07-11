Traffic affected on EVR Salai

Supporters of Palaniswami block the road

Traffic flow was affected on E.V.R. Salai on Monday afternoon when AIADMK workers blocked the road while Edappadi K. Palaniswami was leaving the venue after the party general council meeting.

After the meeting, Mr. Palaniswami’s supporters besieged his vehicle at the venue. More than 10 vehicles formed a convoy and proceeded towards Marina beach from the venue.

The police blocked the road at the Vanagaram-Ambattur road junction which caused a traffic congestion.

Traffic was affected in adjacent areas. Police personnel said it took around two hours for the traffic to return to normalcy.

A few ambulances were stranded in the traffic jam.