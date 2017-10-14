Traffic advisory issued

The traffic police have issued a fresh advisory to avert logjams on the city’s arterial stretches ahead of the festival season.

According to the advisory, those travelling by car or other vehicles to the southern districts can take the ECR/OMR to reach Chengalpattu via Thirukazhakundram, and then head south since traffic will be heavy between Tambaram and Perungalathur.

If there is congestion at Perungalathur on the route to Vandalur, motorists will be diverted at the Perungalathur junction towards Gandhi Road, Nedunkundram, Alapakkam and Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road.

If there is congestion in and around Koyambedu, motorists on EVR Salai heading towards Maduravoyal are advised to take the route from the Naduvankarai junction via Shanthi colony 13th Main Road, 2nd Avneue, Estate Road, Manthope and Vanagaram.

Similarly, motorists on EVR Salai heading towards Vadapalani are advised to take the route from the NSK junction via Razak Garden, MMDA Colony, Vinayagauram.