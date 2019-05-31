Traders urged not to sell tobacco today

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai has appealed to traders to not sell tobacco products on May 31, World No Tobacco Day, according to its State president T. Vellaiyan.

“We have requested shops not to sell tobacco products for a day. We have distributed pamphlets to shops, and are also organising awareness events such as human chain and street play on the occasion,” he said.

V. Shanta, chairperson of Cancer Institute, Adyar, while speaking to reporters on Thursday, urged the government to implement tobacco vendor licensing at the earliest.