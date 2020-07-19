Traders stage protest in Thirumazhisai market

CHENNAI

19 July 2020 23:53 IST

Hundreds of traders staged a protest at the temporary wholesale market in Thirumazhisai, alleging inordinate delays in entering the market due to enforcement of personal distancing norms by the police. A few traders section of them sat on the road and raised slogans, demanding the reopening of the market in Koyambedu. which was shut down in May after it became a COVID-19 hotspot.

M. Thiagarajan, president, Koyambedu Vegetables and Fruits Traders’ Welfare Association, said that vehicles with fruits and vegetables had to wait for hours to enter the market.

“Same is the case with merchants coming from different areas to buy goods. They are able to reach back home only early in the morning and are finding it difficult to do retail business after that,” he said.

He said that while the police were doing their duty in ensuring personal distancing, alternative ways should be explored to reduce the waiting time.

Police tried to negotiate with the traders. However, till the time of going to print, the traders said they had not given up the protest.