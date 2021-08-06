Traders seek uniform timings during lockdown

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 01:03 IST

Corporation asks them to wait for government decision

Traders have demanded that the Greater Chennai Corporation allow all shops to function from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during any lockdown.

At a meeting on Thursday, the Corporation and the police advised the traders to wait for a decision of the State government in this regard later this week. The decision would be based on the COVID-19 data from health officials, they said.

The Corporation rejected the demand of traders to open shops in congested commercial areas. Traders in Old Washermenpet in north Chennai protested this week against the closure order.

Following an increase in the number of cases, the Corporation had ordered shops in nine commercial areas to remain closed from July 31 to August 9.

Plea turned down

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president A.M. Vikramaraja said the traders requested the Corporation to allow shops to reopen in congested commercial areas. “The Corporation officials said it was not possible to reopen shops in crowded areas. Traders suggested opening shops from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the event of a lockdown,” said Mr. Vikramaraja.

Traders at the meeting claimed that street vendors were responsible for overcrowding of commercial areas that had been shut for 10 days. The traders demanded the demarcation of vending zones for street vendors to prevent crowding in congested areas such as T. Nagar, Old Washermanpet, Purasawalkam and Aminjikarai.

The commercial stretches will remain closed until 6 a.m. on August 9 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A decision on opening the shops is expected to be taken by the State government after a meeting with public health officials on Saturday.