Traders seek restoration of a section of NSC Bose Road

Photo: R. Ragu

19 December 2020 18:59 IST

Cyclone Nivar has left this stretch damaged

Heavy downpours resulting from cyclone Nivar have left a section of NSC Bose Road, particularly between the Flower Bazaar police station and the road's intersection the Wall Tax Road, pockmarked.

Motorists and traders call this section of NSC Bose Road the “poor cousin” to the section that is lined with historical buildings including the Madras High Court and the Government Law College.

With traders having resumed their businesses, which include wholesale trade, the movement of vehicles on this section has significantly increased.

Advertising

Advertising

This section is widely used by goods-laden vehicles trundling in from neighbouring States. Due to its poor maintenance, this section got damaged on account of Nivar.

Traders and motorists point out that bitumen topping wore off due to the heavy showers.

After a wait lasting seven years, NSC Bose Road between the Madras High Court and Broadway junction was opened for two-way traffic two years ago in 2018 to ease traffic flow on the congested stretch. Since then, vehicles including MTC buses from Broadway junction are being allowed to proceed straight towards Parry’s Corner.

Similarly, vehicles coming in from RBI subway can take a "left" turn travel down NSC Bose Road and reach the Broadway junction. Similar to traffic arrangements in place prior to Metro Rail work, vehicular parking is allowed on these section of NSC Bose Road towards Broadway direction.

The opening of NSC Bose Road for two-way traffic has helped motorists coming from North Beach Lane to reach Anna Salai via Fort railway station. Earlier, due to Metro Rail work, motorists coming from North Beach Lane had to use the narrow dilapidated one-way lane above the RBI subway to reach Anna Salai. Operators of MTC buses had to take a detour to reach the Madras High Court complex on NSC Bose Road.

"Steps will be taken to relay the damaged NSC Bose Road, especially the section that covers a part of the wholesale business," says a Corporation official.