Traders protest government inaction against e-commerce platforms

Traders organisations held demonstrations in Vellore, Vaniyambadi and Arcot on Tuesday over the government’s inaction in curtailing e-commerce.

Shops shut

More than 500 traders belonging to 10 organisations from Vaniyambadi, including hoteliers, shut their shops and establishments in support of the protest against online trade.

They left for Tirupattur to join other demonstrators.

Similar protests were organised at the Arcot bus stand where more than 500 members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Permaippu participated.

The protesters raised slogans against e-commerce websites and held placards demanding government’s help in salvaging the retail business in the State.

‘Robbed of profits’

“Small retail traders are under continuous oppression of the government. First Goods and Services Tax (GST) and now the menace of online trading companies robbing us of our profit,” said a retailer from Arcot.

The protesters threatened of intensifying their agitation if the government did not take action against online platforms and intervene.