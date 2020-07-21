Traders press for reopening of Koyambedu market

While the State government is yet to take a decision on reopening the Koyambedu market complex, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is taking steps to improve the facilities at the Thirumazhisai vegetable market.

Representatives of traders met Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam last week seeking reopening of the market, which remained closed since May 5.

Wholesale traders and retail vendors have been demanding reopening of the Koyambedu wholesale market.

Wholesale traders and public health experts suggested that a joint committee, comprising representatives from traders’ associations and various government agencies, should be formed to manage the premises.

Noting that it had become increasingly difficult for traders to continue business at temporary markets, wholesalers like V.S. Soundararajan said the government could allow resumption of operations with restrictions.

Garbage bins must be placed inside the market and fines levied for violations.

D. Rajasekaran, president, Federation of All Traders Associations of the Koyambedu wholesale market complex, said vendors must be provided identity cards for entry into the market. Two-wheelers and passenger autorickshaws should not be allowed. Retail shops must be permitted to function in batches and unloading of goods should be restricted to avoid overcrowding.

Upgrade of facilities

According to public health experts, the government must upgrade basic facilities and ensure that a hygienic environment prevails before opening the Koyambedu market.

Senior epidemiologist P. Kuganantham said initially only wholesalers must be allowed to function and business hours must be restricted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Retailers may be allowed to operate during the day in the next phase.

Besides providing adequate water, toilets and storm-water drains, regular clearance of garbage was essential. Every zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation must have a retail market to reduce congestion at Koyambedu.

The market should be closed once a week for maintenance. Various government agencies and the police should coordinate to ensure that everyone adheres to safety norms and the market is free from encroachments, Dr. Kuganantham added.

CMDA sources said the government was only studying the proposal to reopen the market and the precautions to be taken, including curbs on entry of vehicles.

Road repair

Meanwhile, steps were being taken to address the problems faced by the wholesale traders in Thirumazhisai market. Besides deploying machinery to drain out water, the CMDA is taking steps to improve the condition of the roads.

Plans are afoot to provide drains to reduce water-logging, said a senior official.