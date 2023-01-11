ADVERTISEMENT

Traders hope for better sales at Pongal Sandhai as arrivals pick up

January 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The price for lorry load of sugar cane has been fixed at ₹1,500 at Koyambedu Whole Sale Market; strict vigil is being maintained to reduce the use of plastics

The Hindu Bureau

Traders arranging a load of turmeric which arrived at Pongal Sandhai in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Sales at Pongal Sandhai set up on a three-acre space in Koyambedu Wholesale Market is picking up steam. Farmers and traders expect better sales with more arrivals from Wednesday evening.

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee has fixed ₹1,500 as charges for a lorry load of sugar cane. The special sandhai is organised every year ahead of the Pongal festival to facilitate farmers and traders from other parts of the State to sell their produce.

A. Karthik, a farmer from Madurai, said: “I am selling a bundle consisting 15 sugar cane pieces for ₹150-₹200. But there are not many takers. It must sell for ₹450 to ₹500 for me to cover transport and other charges. I hope to make better sales when customer flow is more after other goods arrive.”

Traders said parking of private buses on the market road proved to be a hindrance for the sales during the morning hours. About 50 lorries carrying sugar cane and turmeric arrived at the special market on Wednesday.

Pavun Kumar, farmer from Vriddhachalam, said a turmeric bunch with 7-10 pieces is priced at ₹100 now. He expected brisk sales once the market begins to get 40 more lorries and attract more customers.

Traffic regulation

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee has taken steps to improve traffic flow and reduce plastic use in the market. Sources said automatic boom barrier gate had been installed at fruit market to regulate traffic and it would be extended to other sections as well in phases. Ten toilets had been built in the market at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

“We are monitoring the use of disposable plastic bags in the market. About 4,000 kg of plastic bags were seized last year and a fine of ₹19 lakh was collected,” said an official.

