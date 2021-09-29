Traders dump unsold stock of vegetables, flowers on the road

CHENNAI

They say there has been a 30% drop in demand in Koyambedu

With slump in demand, about 10% of the vegetables and flowers at the Koyambedu wholesale market was wasted.

While some traders dump the unsold stock on the roads inside the market, some sent the stock to the bio methanation plant. On an average, the market gets 400-500 truckloads of vegetables every day.

Wholesalers said sales had dropped by 20%-30% as it was not a festival season and there were very few functions such as weddings organised now. Most vegetables sold between ₹20 and ₹30 a kg except for a few like carrot, which is priced ₹50 to ₹60 a kg at the wholesale market.

S. Chandran, president, Koyambedu Market Licensed Merchants’ Association, said the demand from commercial establishments, hotels and catering services had dropped by 50% during the pandemic. “We receive the same quantity of produce daily. We cannot keep the stock for more than one day as there will be demand for fresh stock,” he said.

Tomato, ladies finger, cabbage and brinjal are among those sold for ₹15 a kg. A few traders had dumped tomatoes in the market as there were no takers. The Federation of All Associations of Koyambedu Periyar Market has asked traders to collect vegetable waste in sacks so as to keep the market clean. It has made a representation to the Koyambedu Market Management Committee to clear encroachments as it was difficult to regulate them.

Federation president G.D. Rajasekaran said: “We may be able to sell poor quality vegetables at a less rate during summer. But vegetables perish fast during this season and wastage increases. We have asked MMC authorities to extend working hours of semi-retailers till 5 p.m. to improve sales.”

Similarly, heaps of roses and marigold are dumped at the rear of the market as the sales had dropped drastically. R. Raja, a flower trader, said one kg of rose that sold at ₹60-₹80 in the past was now available for ₹10. The wastage can go up to 40% on some days. Residents and retailers sometimes collect these flowers dumped on the road in sacks in the evenings.