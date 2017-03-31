Traders demand e-toilets at Virugambakkam market

Small traders and petty shop owners at Chinmaya Nagar in Virugambakkam have sought mobile toilets to be set up in the market area along Kaliamman Koil Street.

At the intersection of Kaliamman Koil Street and Arcot Road, over 400 traders sell vegetables, fruits and flowers.

As there is not one public toilet on the the five-kilometre-long Kaliamman Koil Street, traders have helped themselves by having “toilets on rent”.

House owners in the locality have built a few makeshift toilets for these traders and charge a token fee. The facility is unclean and unhygienic.

Women too have no other option but to use these toilets.

As these toilets are located in sequestered spots, women avoid using them at night.

“During festive seasons, our shops are flooded with customers. Considering the commercial nature of the stretch, the civic body should set up mobile toilets,” says K. Vasudevan, a trader from Virugambakkam.

“Steps will be taken to install mobile or bio-toilets on the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official of Zone – 11, Valasaravakkam.