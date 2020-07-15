Chennai

Traders’ bodies meet Deputy Chief Minister

The State government will consider the traders’ demands to reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market and other markets across Tamil Nadu.

A decision will be taken after consultations with officials. The issue was discussed during a meeting on Tuesday between Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and the members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu and the Koyambedu Wholesale Traders’ Association.

The traders’ body’s president, A.M. Vikramaraja, said the Deputy Chief Minister assured them that a decision would be taken soon.

Meeting postponed

After the talks, the traders’ body temporarily postponed a meeting with the Federation of All Traders Associations of KWMC Periyar Market, which was to be held on July 16. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Member Secretary D. Karthikeyan and Federation’s president D. Rajasekaran were also present.

