Coronavirus | Traders’ association moves court to resume work in Koyambedu

In his affidavit, the litigant accused the government authorities of having failed to prevent the market from turning into a COVID-19 cluster.

A writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to permit the members of Koyambedu Food Grain Traders’ Association to open their shops and function as usual after following all necessary guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Justice M. Duraiswamy ordered a notice, returnable by two weeks, to the Chief Administrative Officer of the Market Management Committee of Koyambedu wholesale market and adjourned the case to May 26. Notices were also ordered to the State and Greater Chennai Corporation.

In his affidavit, the litigant accused the government authorities of having failed to prevent the market from turning into a COVID-19 cluster. He said such a situation could have been avoided if the officials had followed all precautionary measures.

