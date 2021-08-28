Chennai

Trader arrested for stealing gold chain

Special Correspondent CHELLAI 28 August 2021 00:35 IST
Updated: 28 August 2021 00:41 IST

A 56-year-old trader, who sells home-made snacks, was arrested on Friday on charges of stealing a gold chain from a house in the Thirumullaivoyal police station limits.

The police said Loganathan, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, and his wife had gone to work, leaving their children at home on August 23. Pretending to be a health worker, a man came to the house and enquired with the children whether their parents had vaccination against COVID-19. Demanding Aadhaar cards of their parents, the man entered the room where a steel cupboard was kept. He made the children open the cupboard and allegedly took away a 4 sovereign gold chain after locking the children inside the house.

On a complaint from Mr. Loganathan, the police traced the accused, who was identified as Ravichandran, 56, of Avadi, and recovered the chain from him.

