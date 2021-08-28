Chennai

Trader arrested for stealing gold chain

A 56-year-old trader, who sells home-made snacks, was arrested on Friday on charges of stealing a gold chain from a house in the Thirumullaivoyal police station limits.

The police said Loganathan, a resident of Ganapathy Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, and his wife had gone to work, leaving their children at home on August 23. Pretending to be a health worker, a man came to the house and enquired with the children whether their parents had vaccination against COVID-19. Demanding Aadhaar cards of their parents, the man entered the room where a steel cupboard was kept. He made the children open the cupboard and allegedly took away a 4 sovereign gold chain after locking the children inside the house.

On a complaint from Mr. Loganathan, the police traced the accused, who was identified as Ravichandran, 56, of Avadi, and recovered the chain from him.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2021 12:41:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/trader-arrested-for-stealing-gold-chain/article36146162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY