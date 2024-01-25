GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trade delegation from Western Australia government visits Chennai

Deputy Prime Minister, Treasurer, and Minister for Transport and Tourism Rita Saffioti, announces the launch of the Innovation Exchange Agreement for fostering innovation and collaboration in Tamil Nadu

January 25, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Western Australian government is exploring bilateral trade relations with the Tamil Nadu government, with its Deputy Prime Minister, Treasurer, and Minister for Transport and Tourism Rita Saffioti leading a delegation to the city.

At a press meet held in the city on Thursday, Ms. Saffioti said the Government of Western Australia was open to having trade relationships in various sectors, including energy, green technology, health, and tourism.

After a meeting with Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, she announced the launch of the Innovation Exchange Agreement for fostering innovation and collaboration in the State.

She said the previous investment and trade delegation from the country to the State in 2022 and the consequent opening of the office of Invest and Trade of Western Australia (ITWA) in the city had demonstrated the potential for mutual investment in various sectors, including defence, space, health and medical life sciences, tourism, and mining and mining equipment.

Ms. Safiotti said a symposium of the ECU-PALS joint cybersecurity and emerging technologies will take place at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on March 5 and 6.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.