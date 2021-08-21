Tracking a green journey

SmartBikes, including electric bikes, at Marina. Photo: Special Arrangement

21 August 2021 22:55 IST

The SmartBike public-private partnership project has a target of 5000 bikes, including electric bikes, in 500 stations within Greater Chennai Corporation limits

At the fag end of January, the SmartBike eco-mobility project offered additional sets of wheels for Chennai — one defined as electric bikes and the other as next-gen bikes (shaft-driven). The offering was an addition to the regular fleet of blue-coloured eco-bikes, a fairly familiar sight for residents of the metro.

Untouched by the shadow of an emerging second wave, that period seemed perfect for chartering new courses. The public-private partnership project — involving the SmartBike Mobility Private Limited, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) — announced plans to achieve a five-fold increase in operations.

Though the second wave slowed things down, the script for expansion reads the same.

Advertising

Advertising

“We will go up to 500 stations and 5000 bikes. We would have achieved 25 p.c. to 30 p.c. of it by now if not for the pandemic,” Param Mandloi, chief operating officer, SmartBike Mobility, spells out the target for Chennai.

“Now, we are starting again to do a recce to meet the target of 500 stations across Chennai.”

Currently, Chennai has 92 SmartBike stations with around 1000 bikes in circulation.

Param concedes that conversations about scripting eco-mobility into a city’s DNA would ring hollow unless the solution is more visible and part of the landscape.

“After we have 500 stations, what we say will make real sense. Because, you go to be a place and if you do not find a bike station, you would be disappointed. It has to be very well connected with all the major spots and we need to cover all the feeder areas.”

“It started as a smart city project, but now it is a city project. Being the custodian of the city, Greater Chennai Corporation checks and offers places where SmartBike stations can be set up. This coordination happens between SmartBike Mobility and GCC,” says Raj Cherubal, CEO of CSCL.

The pauses caused by the pandemic are streaked with silver linings, ironically pacing things just right for learnings to happen. Param talks of data about usage patterns being captured.

“Our strategy is to test different bike models. There is one eco bike, the regular one. There are two models of the electric bike. There is also the a next-gen bike. We have gathered sufficient user data for each bike. Based on this data, decisions pertaining to the purchase of the next 4000 bikes will be taken,” says Param. “Electric bikes are popular among the youth and also some elderly people.”

He elaborates that while around 1000 bikes are deployed, another five hunderd are parked at the warehouse, enabling a “mix and match” approach that factors in evident preferences for any particular set of wheels at a station. During surges in coronavirus cases and the attendant lockdowns, these experiments obviously had to put on hold.

“Now that things are opening up, we will deploy more electric bikes. I think the critical mass will come back,” says Param.

‘Marina stations were a big draw before Covid struck’ Ridership data puts the SmartBike station at the Pondy Bazaar pedestrian plaza ahead of the rest by a whole wheel. If SARS-CoV-2 had never happened, the six-station facility at Marina Beach would have continued leading the pack.

According to a source familiar with the Chennai operations of Smartbike Mobility Pvt. Ltd., before the pandemic set in, the six stations at Marina Beach enjoyed huge patronage — for obvious reasons.

At present, 1000 bikes are parked at 92 stations across Chennai. The total fleet at disposal is 1470 bikes, with dozens of them kept at a warehouse in Anna Nagar East.

Due to continuing restrictions on movement at the Marina, four stations on the service lane remain inoperative. The station at the bus depot opposite Madras University and another at Light House are alone open for business, the source points out, adding that the patronage in the morning is impressive.

Manali Metro seems to be doing well too. The source rattles off a list of other worthies that includes the bike stations at “Ramakrishnan School, Multi-level Car Parking, Globus Building, AGS Theatre and Jeeva Park.”

The response to a SmartBike station near a 2500-unit gated community in Korattur suggests vertical villages are places to go to.

It requires little thought to figure out that Old Mahabalipuram Road has huge potential for growth. Around three days ago, a full stand of SmartBikes at Karapakkam remained full.

“There are seven stations on OMR. Before the pandemic, IT professionals were hugely into using these bikes. As they are still working from home, there is not much of a footfall now,” the source explains the obvious.

An official with SmartBike points out that at present the electric bikes (which give 40 km for every charge) are taken to “the warehouse at Anna Nagar East” for charging.

SmartBike also seems focussed on making it easy for people to hire a bike.

“We also get feedback from customers, one valuable feedback had to do with KYC. Earlier, our bike sharing app required the user to furnish the Aadhar card details; and this was clearly cumbersome. Now, one can have a ride by just registering one’s mobile number and receiving an OTP,” says Param.

Integrating projects

Easy access and widespread coverage are always two watchwords in mobility solutions. Raj points out that integrating various city improvement projects could help achieve these ends. It particularly rings true when it comes to building cycling infrastructure across a metro.

“The World Bank and the Tamil Nadu government are getting together for the Chennai city partnership project. Transport and water are the thrust areas; and under transport, there is a big piece called mega street. Non-motorised transport is a big component of that. It is about walking and cycling. They were impressed with some of the work like the pedestrian plaza and the idea is to replicate it across the city over the next five years, and this would mean properly designed cycle tracks and footpaths,” explains Raj. “And as part of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Singara Chennai 2.0, the area on the side of Buckingham Canal, between Tidel park and Madhya Kailash, is getting revamped and one can actually walk and cycle from end to end. This track must be up and running by October. The same thing can be done along the Couum and Adyar rivers. For example, as a Smart City project started last year, the Mambalam canal in getting revamped and that will offer about six kilometres of cycling and walking space in another year or so.”

Raj continues: “Imagine every waterway having a cycle track along its banks, and the entire city being accessible by cycles. That idea gives the momentum and motivation to integrate many of these projects.”