TracKD app makes it easy for State police to monitor the movement of criminals

The Tamilnadu police has implemented TracKD, an application and integrated data management system for criminal profiling and tracking. Profiles of 30,000-odd history-sheeted rowdies were digitised for constant watch by supervisory police officers.

Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South, Greater Chennai Police, conceptualised the app called TracKD (Tracking known delinquents) and ensured its implementation across the State. Initially, the app was rolled out on a pilot basis when he was Madurai Commissioner for tracking the history-sheeters in the city.

Later, ‘TracKD’ app was developed with additional features with the help of software developers and rolled out across the State to monitor the activities of rowdies. With this, 30,000-odd crime records of all police stations were digitised with even additional information that can become a good source of intelligence. Over 3,500 profiles of criminals in the Greater Chennai Police limits were entered into the system.

Police in all the districts and cities have uploaded data in this app. The usage is good in districts with more number of gang rivalry offences.

Mr. Sinha said: “The new system has a complete profile of criminals with photos, mobile phones, Aadhaar details, addresses and the details of cases that they were facing. It is a good tool in the hands of supervisory officers like the Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police as they can track action taken against rowdies in a systematic manner.”

The digitised age-old system of criminal records help the jurisdiction officers to check antecedents of the accused persons and to ensure real-time monitoring done monthly or daily. For instance, the total number of history sheets in station-wise/ sub-division wise/ district wise can be checked in the app.

Mr. Sinha said: “One of the main features is to update the presence/ absence of the criminal in the area by the jurisdiction sub-inspector and beat police constables. It increases the involvement of local police in history checks. The new system was upgraded to give alerts in case of a history-sheeter is coming out of prison or expiry of security bonds. Case details such as under investigation, pending trial and conviction/ acquittals are available in the system. We have a dashboard giving the number of criminals in the prison or released from the prison and their whereabouts.”

The new app has been given to all eligible officers in the State to their android mobile phones and office desktops. It helps the officers to constantly monitor the cases of rowdies and ensure conviction.

Mr. Sinha said the new system helps onitor the gangs and prevent rivalry related murders. The new application received third prize under the category “Comparative evaluation of technical application available with States/UT police” at the fourth Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2023, which was organised recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in Delhi. Mr. Sinha received the prize from Praveen Sood, Director of Central Bureau of Investigation, for successful implementation of the tool.

