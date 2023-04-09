ADVERTISEMENT

Track maintenance coach derails near Acharapakkam

April 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A track maintenance train of the Southern Railway derailed while undertaking replacement of railway sleepers near Acharapakkam early on Sunday. However the derailment did not affect the operation of long distance train services, officials said.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway confirming the derailment said the sleeper packing machine, which was involved in the replacement of concrete sleepers, derailed near Acharapakkam around 3 a.m.

Immediately, the headquarters, who were alerted about the incident, rushed a team to put the machine back on the tracks, which was accomplished by 5.30 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US