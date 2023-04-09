Track maintenance coach derails near Acharapakkam

April 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A track maintenance train of the Southern Railway derailed while undertaking replacement of railway sleepers near Acharapakkam early on Sunday. However the derailment did not affect the operation of long distance train services, officials said.

A senior official of the Chennai division of Southern Railway confirming the derailment said the sleeper packing machine, which was involved in the replacement of concrete sleepers, derailed near Acharapakkam around 3 a.m.

Immediately, the headquarters, who were alerted about the incident, rushed a team to put the machine back on the tracks, which was accomplished by 5.30 a.m.