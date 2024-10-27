ADVERTISEMENT

Track-laying work under way at Metro Rail Phase II Project’s Madhavaram Depot

Published - October 27, 2024 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The facility, which will have 24 tracks, is the largest depot in the project. It will be used to station trains that will be run on the Madhavaram-SIPCOT and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur corridors

Sunitha Sekar

The site in Madhavaram where the depot is being constructed. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has started track-laying work at Madhavaram Depot, the largest such facility in the Phase II Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project has been under way for a few years, and the work is expected to continue for at least five years in various locations of Chennai. It will have three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4), and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5). 

Madhavaram is a key interchange station for the project linking corridors 3 and 5. Hence, a depot will be established here for stationing and periodically maintaining trains to be run on both corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spread over an area of 68.9 acres, the construction of the Madhavaram Depot has been in progress for several months and the work to lay the tracks for the facility started some time ago. Unlike the Poonamallee Depot, which will have ballasted tracks, the tracks in Madhavaram will be ballast-less, said CMRL officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have completed laying 2 km of tracks so far. Simultaneously the construction of the administrative building is under way at the site. We hope to complete the track-laying work before December 2025,” an official said.

The depot will have 24 tracks, which will include stabling lines, inspection bays, repair lines, and a test track. “We have begun laying the stabling track now, where the trains will be stationed after their service for the day is completed. The inspection and repair lines will be used to check trains for glitches,” another official said.

While the Madhavaram Depot will be helpful for inducting trains for operations for corridors 3 and 5, the Poonamallee Depot will fill the role for corridor 4. An additional mini-depot is also being planned near Sholinganallur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US