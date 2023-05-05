Track laying work on Poonamallee-Porur stretch of Chennai Metro to begin in July

May 05, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) plans to start laying tracks on the Poonamallee-Porur stretch in two months.

The stretch is part of corridor 4 (from Light House to Poonamallee) of the Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II construction project. While corridor 3 runs from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, corridor 4 will link Madhavaram with Sholinganallur. With these three corridors, the 118.9-km Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project is being implemented at an estimate of ₹61,843 crore.

According to CMRL officials, since they plan to launch train services from Poonamallee to Porur before the end of 2025, they are pushing the contractor to improve the pace of construction and start the track work soon.

“The track laying will begin in July and we are hoping to finish it in a year’s time. Each day, the contractor should be able to lay about 80 metres of track. The preparation work and material will be loaded in the site by the end of June,” an official said.

Though the viaduct work has been going on well, sources said the construction of two stations along this stretch could be delayed because of some constraints. “The contractor had flagged a few issues and difficulties in finishing two stations on time but we have held talks and resolved it now. We should be able to open all stations by 2025 end,” he added.

Initially, CMRL wanted to operate train services from Poonamallee all the way till Power House but there has been at least a six-month delay in construction work between Porur and Power House.