Tracing the circle of life

The patch of Perumbakkam wetland that “lit up” around four weeks ago, is turning verdant, the recent rains assisting the process of transformation in no small measure.

In more ways than one, this patch is providing a microcosmic view of unceasing regeneration that pervades the natural order. In the days following the fire, this patch became the stomping ground of black-winged kites. These birds were feasting on snails burnt to a crisp. The cooked flesh under the shell seemed palatable to them.

The recent rains have brought snails — breathing living snails. With that, Asian openbill storks have increased these presence on this patch. Even when the kites were raiding the patch, the openbill storks were present, but had retreated into the patches that were not touched by the fire. In contrast, the openbill storks have a taste for snails that are alive; and probably appreciate the adrenaline rush of a successful hunt preceding a breakfast. The species’ bill structure seems designed to hold snails with poise. During rains, snails proliferate. The fresh water flowing into the Perumbakkam wetland during rains provides the right environment for some snails, particularly the freshwater pila globosa (apple snail) to thrive and fill the land.

Catfish in the picture

Last week’s showers also brought catfish into this patch that is going through a process of renewal. From a distance, one could see them squirming. From an environmental point of view, there is a ready banner against the catfish, an invasive species. From a gastronomical standpoint, there are not many takers for it as it lacks what most tastebuds crave. Daily wage earners reportedly took some to their kitchen. Towards the end of the week, a noticeable number of catfish were found lying dead in the patch.

