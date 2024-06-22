GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tracing the circle of life

In a span of four weeks, the burnt patch at Perumbakkam wetland dramatically illustrates the process of death and regeneration inherent in the natural order

Updated - June 22, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
The images taken on June 22 show Asian openbill storks, one of them holding a snail, at the Perumbakkam wetland.

The images taken on June 22 show Asian openbill storks, one of them holding a snail, at the Perumbakkam wetland. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Dead catfish at Perumbakkam wetland on June 20, 2024

Dead catfish at Perumbakkam wetland on June 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The patch of Perumbakkam wetland that “lit up” around four weeks ago, is turning verdant, the recent rains assisting the process of transformation in no small measure.

In more ways than one, this patch is providing a microcosmic view of unceasing regeneration that pervades the natural order. In the days following the fire, this patch became the stomping ground of black-winged kites. These birds were feasting on snails burnt to a crisp. The cooked flesh under the shell seemed palatable to them.

Have the black kites found a new hangout?
Black kites seek ‘cooked food’ in  fire-hit patch of Perumbakkam wetland

The recent rains have brought snails — breathing living snails. With that, Asian openbill storks have increased these presence on this patch. Even when the kites were raiding the patch, the openbill storks were present, but had retreated into the patches that were not touched by the fire. In contrast, the openbill storks have a taste for snails that are alive; and probably appreciate the adrenaline rush of a successful hunt preceding a breakfast. The species’ bill structure seems designed to hold snails with poise. During rains, snails proliferate. The fresh water flowing into the Perumbakkam wetland during rains provides the right environment for some snails, particularly the freshwater pila globosa (apple snail) to thrive and fill the land.

Catfish in the picture

Last week’s showers also brought catfish into this patch that is going through a process of renewal. From a distance, one could see them squirming. From an environmental point of view, there is a ready banner against the catfish, an invasive species. From a gastronomical standpoint, there are not many takers for it as it lacks what most tastebuds crave. Daily wage earners reportedly took some to their kitchen. Towards the end of the week, a noticeable number of catfish were found lying dead in the patch.

